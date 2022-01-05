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Attorney Reiner Fuellmich Names Bill & Melinda Gates, Dr Anthony Fauci, Klaus Schwab, Boris Johnson In Genocide Case To Polish Parliament #CrimesAgainstHumanity #Nuremberg2
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333 views • January 05, 2022
Attorney Reiner Fuellmich Names Bill & Melinda Gates, Dr Anthony Fauci, Klaus Schwab, Boris Johnson In Genocide Case To Polish Parliament #CrimesAgainstHumanity #Nuremberg2
In a stunning 46-page legal filing to the International Criminal Court on December 6, an intrepid attorney and seven applicants accused Anthony Fauci, Peter Daszak, Melinda Gates, William Gates III, and twelve others of numerous violations of the Nuremberg Code. These included various crimes against humanity and war crimes as defined by the Rome Statutes, Articles 6, 7, 8, 15, 21, and 53.
Anthony Fauci
Peter Daszak
Melinda Gates
William Gates III
Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer
Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna
Pascal Soriot, CEO of Astra Zeneca
Alex Gorsky, CEO of Johnson and Johnson
Tedros Adhanhom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO
Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister
Christopher Whitty, UK Chief Medical Adviser
Matthew Hancock, former UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
Sajid Javid, current UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
June Raine, UK Chief Executive of Medicines and Healthcare products
Dr. Rajiv Shah, President of the Rockefeller Foundation
Klaus Schwab, President of the World Economic Forum
#NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #ConnectingTheDots
https://www.thedesertreview.com/opinion/columnists/gates-fauci-and-daszak-charged-with-genocide-in-court-filing/article_76c6081c-61b8-11ec-ae59-7718e6d063ed.html
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
In a stunning 46-page legal filing to the International Criminal Court on December 6, an intrepid attorney and seven applicants accused Anthony Fauci, Peter Daszak, Melinda Gates, William Gates III, and twelve others of numerous violations of the Nuremberg Code. These included various crimes against humanity and war crimes as defined by the Rome Statutes, Articles 6, 7, 8, 15, 21, and 53.
Anthony Fauci
Peter Daszak
Melinda Gates
William Gates III
Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer
Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna
Pascal Soriot, CEO of Astra Zeneca
Alex Gorsky, CEO of Johnson and Johnson
Tedros Adhanhom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO
Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister
Christopher Whitty, UK Chief Medical Adviser
Matthew Hancock, former UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
Sajid Javid, current UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
June Raine, UK Chief Executive of Medicines and Healthcare products
Dr. Rajiv Shah, President of the Rockefeller Foundation
Klaus Schwab, President of the World Economic Forum
#NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #ConnectingTheDots
https://www.thedesertreview.com/opinion/columnists/gates-fauci-and-daszak-charged-with-genocide-in-court-filing/article_76c6081c-61b8-11ec-ae59-7718e6d063ed.html
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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