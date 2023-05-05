https://gettr.com/post/p2g9ep2f069

中共以三方协议的模式来构建这个交易，允许苹果公司在棘手的情况下，也可以轻松的置身事外。中共政府砸了16亿美元，建造厂房和配套的建筑物，以及员工的住房，建设专属的基础设施。减免的各种应交税款，每年高达1亿美元。

The Chinese Communist Party structured the deal as a three-party agreement, allowing Apple to avoid tricky situations easily. The Chinese Communist government dropped $1.6 billion to build the plant and supporting buildings, as well as housing for employees and building exclusive infrastructure. The reduction in various taxes due was as much as $100 million per year.

