BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Latter Rain Greater Than Early Rain. Prophesying, Gift of Tongues, & Spiritual Gifts In The Loud Cry
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
49 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 1 day ago

The Latter Rain will be greater than the early raind based on Bible Prophecy. The latter rain will swell in to the Loud Cry after the first sunday law is passed in America. Christians as well as Seventh Day Adventists must understand that the gift of prophesying is greater than the gift of tongues. The SDA ministry that you follow should be prophesying in connection with interpreting dreams and if they are not, than they are not a fulfillment of Revelation 12:17, having the testimony of Jesus. The prophetic gift did not end with Ellen White for the SDA Church. The gift of prophecy will only increase among Seventh Day Adventists as we near the close of probation.


Follow after charity, and desire spiritual gifts, but rather that ye may prophesy.

2 For he that speaketh in an unknown tongue speaketh not unto men, but unto God: for no man understandeth him; howbeit in the spirit he speaketh mysteries.

3 But he that prophesieth speaketh unto men to edification, and exhortation, and comfort.

4 He that speaketh in an unknown tongue edifieth himself; but he that prophesieth edifieth the church.

5 I would that ye all spake with tongues but rather that ye prophesied: for greater is he that prophesieth than he that speaketh with tongues, except he interpret, that the church may receive edifying.1 Corinthians 14:1-5


Be patient therefore, brethren, unto the coming of the Lord. Behold, the husbandman waiteth for the precious fruit of the earth, and hath long patience for it, until he receive the early and latter rain. James 5:7


Be glad then, ye children of Zion, and rejoice in the Lord your God: for he hath given you the former rain moderately, and he will cause to come down for you the rain, the former rain, and the latter rain in the first month. Joel 2:23


Then shall we know, if we follow on to know the Lord: his going forth is prepared as the morning; and he shall come unto us as the rain, as the latter and former rain unto the earth. Hosea 6:3


Neither say they in their heart, Let us now fear the Lord our God, that giveth rain, both the former and the latter, in his season: he reserveth unto us the appointed weeks of the harvest. Jeremiah 5:24


LatterRain

#EarlyRain

#HolySpirit

#LoudCry

#SDA

#PresentTruth


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
holy spiritbible prophecyseventh day adventistelijah the prophetprophesyingspiritual giftsprophetic giftprophetic dreamsellen whiteloud crylatter rainjoel 2visions and dreamsearly raingift of tongues1 corinthians 14 explainedearly and latter rainellen white sdaformer rainformer rain and latter raingift of tongues holy spiritgift of prophesyinggift of prophecy1 cor 14
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Kevin Hughes
Rotten Food for Soldiers and Failing Power Grid: The Systemic Corruption Crippling Ukraine

Rotten Food for Soldiers and Failing Power Grid: The Systemic Corruption Crippling Ukraine

Coco Somers
How to Tell If Your Teen&#8217;s Gaming Has Become a Problem

How to Tell If Your Teen’s Gaming Has Become a Problem

Morgan S. Verity
Mars &#8216;Black Beauty&#8217; Meteorite Reveals Ancient Water, Challenging Mainstream Planetary Narratives

Mars ‘Black Beauty’ Meteorite Reveals Ancient Water, Challenging Mainstream Planetary Narratives

Edison Reed
Emails show former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak regularly stayed in Jeffrey Epstein&#8217;s New York apartment

Emails show former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak regularly stayed in Jeffrey Epstein’s New York apartment

Laura Harris
A community reels: Deadly dorm shooting strikes South Carolina State University

A community reels: Deadly dorm shooting strikes South Carolina State University

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy