Latter Rain Greater Than Early Rain. Prophesying, Gift of Tongues, & Spiritual Gifts In The Loud Cry

The Latter Rain will be greater than the early raind based on Bible Prophecy. The latter rain will swell in to the Loud Cry after the first sunday law is passed in America. Christians as well as Seventh Day Adventists must understand that the gift of prophesying is greater than the gift of tongues. The SDA ministry that you follow should be prophesying in connection with interpreting dreams and if they are not, than they are not a fulfillment of Revelation 12:17, having the testimony of Jesus. The prophetic gift did not end with Ellen White for the SDA Church. The gift of prophecy will only increase among Seventh Day Adventists as we near the close of probation.





Follow after charity, and desire spiritual gifts, but rather that ye may prophesy.

2 For he that speaketh in an unknown tongue speaketh not unto men, but unto God: for no man understandeth him; howbeit in the spirit he speaketh mysteries.

3 But he that prophesieth speaketh unto men to edification, and exhortation, and comfort.

4 He that speaketh in an unknown tongue edifieth himself; but he that prophesieth edifieth the church.

5 I would that ye all spake with tongues but rather that ye prophesied: for greater is he that prophesieth than he that speaketh with tongues, except he interpret, that the church may receive edifying.1 Corinthians 14:1-5





Be patient therefore, brethren, unto the coming of the Lord. Behold, the husbandman waiteth for the precious fruit of the earth, and hath long patience for it, until he receive the early and latter rain. James 5:7





Be glad then, ye children of Zion, and rejoice in the Lord your God: for he hath given you the former rain moderately, and he will cause to come down for you the rain, the former rain, and the latter rain in the first month. Joel 2:23





Then shall we know, if we follow on to know the Lord: his going forth is prepared as the morning; and he shall come unto us as the rain, as the latter and former rain unto the earth. Hosea 6:3





Neither say they in their heart, Let us now fear the Lord our God, that giveth rain, both the former and the latter, in his season: he reserveth unto us the appointed weeks of the harvest. Jeremiah 5:24





David House