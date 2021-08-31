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The End Of Biden Will Be Coming Soon! - On The Fringe
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121 views • August 31, 2021
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Biden is a cat that just used his 10th life for the Afghanistan fiasco and all bets are off once he fails anywhere else (Louisiana). Devolution is evolving along and will show the fruits of their efforts soon. Time is ticking and options are running out for the deep state. Hold the line patriots, we are getting close to the next big step. NCSWIC WWG1WGA
Biden is a cat that just used his 10th life for the Afghanistan fiasco and all bets are off once he fails anywhere else (Louisiana). Devolution is evolving along and will show the fruits of their efforts soon. Time is ticking and options are running out for the deep state. Hold the line patriots, we are getting close to the next big step. NCSWIC WWG1WGA
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