Omaha's Immigrant Pipeline: Nebraska Funds Its Own Replacement – Ignorant Citizens & Corrupt Leaders

An analysis of Nebraska’s refugee and migrant reception system details shelters, NGOs, churches, public schools, and meatpacking employers that coordinate resettlement, education, and workforce integration using federal grants, state funds, and private donations in Omaha and statewide.

View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/omahas-immigrant-pipeline-nebraska

#NebraskaImmigration #RefugeeResettlement #OmahaMigrantCrisis #TaxpayerFundedMigration #GreatReplacementNebraska