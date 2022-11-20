Tetrahedrons Vs Cubes 2022 feat. Skytree music

Here's some of the Tetrahedrons Vs Cubes 2022 album of wall art sculptures. Egyptian art is not by me or for sale.
Pieces include elements that are transparent, reflective, UV black light responsive and sometimes GITD.
All pieces in the Tetrahedrons Vs Cubes album are pre-mounted with metal fixtures to accommodate a variety of mounting options.
Music by Skytree: Refractal, from Forest Family album: https://skytree.bandcamp.com/album/forest-family
Art pieces for sale at the Etsy shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/MJTank108
Linktr.ee/MJTank108
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.