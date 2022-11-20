Tetrahedrons Vs Cubes 2022 feat. Skytree music

Here's some of the Tetrahedrons Vs Cubes 2022 album of wall art sculptures. Egyptian art is not by me or for sale.



Pieces include elements that are transparent, reflective, UV black light responsive and sometimes GITD.

All pieces in the Tetrahedrons Vs Cubes album are pre-mounted with metal fixtures to accommodate a variety of mounting options.

Music by Skytree: Refractal, from Forest Family album: https://skytree.bandcamp.com/album/forest-family

Art pieces for sale at the Etsy shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/MJTank108

Linktr.ee/MJTank108