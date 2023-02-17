RT
Feb 17, 2023
A freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed near Detroit, sending several train cars off the tracks. The derailment left the tracks damaged and the wheels disconnected from some rail cars, but police said there were no injuries and no evidence that hazardous materials were exposed in the derailment. Local TV reported that only one car in the train was carrying hazardous materials.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29v6oc-train-with-hazardous-materials-derails-near-detroit.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.