Train with hazardous materials derails near Detroit
High Hopes
RT


Feb 17, 2023


A freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed near Detroit, sending several train cars off the tracks. The derailment left the tracks damaged and the wheels disconnected from some rail cars, but police said there were no injuries and no evidence that hazardous materials were exposed in the derailment. Local TV reported that only one car in the train was carrying hazardous materials.


