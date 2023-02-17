RT





Feb 17, 2023





A freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed near Detroit, sending several train cars off the tracks. The derailment left the tracks damaged and the wheels disconnected from some rail cars, but police said there were no injuries and no evidence that hazardous materials were exposed in the derailment. Local TV reported that only one car in the train was carrying hazardous materials.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29v6oc-train-with-hazardous-materials-derails-near-detroit.html