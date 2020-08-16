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Proverbs 31:10-16, 23-31 FINDING HONOR
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20 views • August 16, 2020
FINDING HONOR
God Recognizes Those Who Faithfully Demonstrate His Wisdom In Their Lives.
Proverbs Chapters 30-31 Gives Evidence Of Solomon’s Wisdom In Surrounding Himself With Men of Wisdom
What Can Be Seen In Both Chapters Is The Kind Of Wisdom That Leads To Nobility, Dignity, Integrity, and Honor
The Wisdom Of Agur And Lemuel, Associates of Solomon, Is Laid Out In Clear Terms-Men and Women Of God Not Only Understand The Wisdom Of God, They Apply The Wisdom Of God To Daily Living
God Recognizes Those Who Faithfully Demonstrate His Wisdom In Their Lives.
Proverbs Chapters 30-31 Gives Evidence Of Solomon’s Wisdom In Surrounding Himself With Men of Wisdom
What Can Be Seen In Both Chapters Is The Kind Of Wisdom That Leads To Nobility, Dignity, Integrity, and Honor
The Wisdom Of Agur And Lemuel, Associates of Solomon, Is Laid Out In Clear Terms-Men and Women Of God Not Only Understand The Wisdom Of God, They Apply The Wisdom Of God To Daily Living
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