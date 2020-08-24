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Full Show: Millions Of Americans Switching To Trump After Failed Democratic National Convention
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53 views • August 24, 2020
The Democratic National Convention is finally over and Owen Shroyer breaks down i’s complete and utter embarrassment as the Republican National Convention will start next week. A republican member of Congress was asked by Fox News about QAnon and his response could be used to divide Trump’s base. Its open line Friday on the Infowars War Room today callers weighing in on children's toys promoting sexual activity to the utter failure that was the Democrat National Convention. DeAnna Lorraine is in studio as well to cover the latest news including a Democrat Superintendent rolling out sex education for Kindergartners. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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