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THE TESTAMENTS OF THE 12 PATRIARCHS: RUBEN, Gen 49; Jasher 36:13-15, Pt. 1A, 20260613
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)


Genesis 49; John 8:39; Hosea 1:10-11; Matthew 10:6; James 1:1; Jash 36:13-15; Deu 22:30; Deu 7:1-4; Jash 44:14-75; Num 25:1-5; 1 King 11:4-10; Jer 5:7; Prov 7; Rev 17:3-9; Gen 6:1-8; Num 16:9-10; Test. of Sim 7:1-2; Matt 5:17-18; Jer 23:5; Jash 62:1


The Testaments of the Twelve Patriarchs of the House of Israel is the collected words of the twelve sons of Jacob which they spoke to their children. Their testaments have been passed down throughout the generations of their posterity. In these testaments, the Patriarchs of Israel recount the events that shaped their lives and leave their posterity instruction, to love God and keep His Commandments. Their father Jacob had gathered his sons at the time of his death to bless and instruct them as well. The Blessings of Jacob in Genesis 49 “And Jacob called to his sons, and said, Gather yourselves together, that I may tell you that which shall befall you in the last days. Gather yourselves together, and hear, you sons of Jacob; and hearken unto Israel, your father. Reuben, you are my firstborn, my might, and the beginning of my strength, the excellency of dignity, and the excellency of power: Unstable as water, you shall not excel; because you went up to your father's bed; then you defiled it: he went up to my couch.

Keywords
childrenfatherlifejudahsexualwitnessmarriagetestamentjosephsickyouthlistenjacobpromiscuitybeardefiledbedignorantsonsraiseheedasherreubengadjashir
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