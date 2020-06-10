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America Is In A Midst of a Communist Takeover, But Only You Can Save Her - FULL SHOW 6/9/20
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203 views • June 10, 2020
Alex Jones, David Knight and others break down the shocking developments as the religion of political correctness breaks down humanity. Make no mistake, the ongoing riots and protests in America isn’t just about police brutality, but they’re also intended to permanently alter the American way of life forever by enacting Cultural Marxism and by eradicating the nuclear family model in which the ‘community’ raises a child instead of the parents:
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