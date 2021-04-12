Major Covid Myth Destroyed - Is Freedom Winning?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
280K subscribers
The CDC has quietly added a link on its website to a new study showing that surface transmission of the virus is extremely rare. Even if a person touches a "contaminated" surface the chance of getting infected is only one in ten thousand! So much for the billions of dollars shelled out over the past year on disinfectants and sanitizers. Somebody got rich! Also today; More Fauci word salad and United Airlines dangerous new "wokeism."
Article discussed today: https://www.aier.org/article/another-covid-myth-dies-the-death/