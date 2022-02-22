REMEMBER THIS? A leaked E-mail laid out the blueprint for Global Communism (October 10, 2020)HERE WE AREWhat Do They Not Want You To Know About What Is Happening?Published 16 October 2020The information in this video is critical. You'll understand after you watch it. Share this far and wide because it's NOT just going to affect Canada. The agenda is world wide.DR. BUTTAR ▶ LEAKED EMAIL FROM LIBERAL PARTY OF CANADA LAYS OUT THE PLAN...See Also:_________________TAKE THE VACCINE AND WE WILL CANCEL YOUR DEBT SAYS THE UNUN calls for urgent action on debt, vaccines, around the worldJustin Trudeau setting Canada up for a massive lockdown with restrictions against anyone who dares to not accept vaccines?***********************_Email Text_***********************Is this email from a supposed Liberal committee member real?Here’s how it reads:—————–Fw: LPC Strategic Committee LeakInboxLPC leaker 1:47 PM (7 hours ago)toHello,Original Message ‐‐‐‐‐‐‐On Saturday, October 10, 2020 1:38 PM, REMOVED wrote:Dear REMOVED,I want to provide you some very important information. I’m a committee member within the Liberal Party of Canada. I sit within several committee groups but the information I am providing is originating from the Strategic Planning committee (which is steered by the PMO).I need to start off by saying that I’m not happy doing this but I have to. As a Canadian and more importantly as a parent who wants a better future not only for my children but for other children as well. The other reason I am doing this is because roughly 30% of the committee members are not pleased with the direction this will take Canada, but our opinions have been ignored and they plan on moving forward toward their goals. They have also made it very clear that nothing will stop the planned outcomes.The road map and aim was set out by the PMO and is as follows:– Phase in secondary lock down restrictions on a rolling basis, starting with major metropolitan areas first and expanding outward. Expected by November 2020.– Rush the acquisition of (or construction of) isolation facilities across every province and territory. Expected by December 2020.– Daily new cases of COVID-19 will surge beyond capacity of testing, including increases in COVID related deaths following the same growth curves. Expected by end of November 2020.– Complete and total secondary lock down (much stricter than the first and second rolling phase restrictions). Expected by end of December 2020 – early January 2021– Reform and expansion of the unemployment program to be transitioned into the universal basic income program. Expected by Q1 2021.– Projected COVID-19 mutation and/or co-infection with secondary virus (referred to as COVID-21) leading to a third wave with much higher mortality rate and higher rate of infection. Expected by February 2021.– Daily new cases of COVID-21 hospitalizations and COVID-19 and COVID-21 related deaths will exceed medical care facilities capacity. Expected Q1 – Q2 2021.– Enhanced lock down restrictions (referred to as Third Lock Down) will be implemented. Full travel restrictions will be imposed (including inter-province and inter-city). Expected Q2 2021.– Transitioning of individuals into the universal basic income program. Expected mid Q2 2021.– Projected supply chain break downs, inventory shortages, large economic instability. Expected late Q2 2021.– Deployment of military personnel into major metropolitan areas as well as all major roadways to establish travel checkpoints. Restrict travel and movement. Provide logistical support to the area. Expected by Q3 2021.Along with that provided road map the Strategic Planning committee was asked to design an effective way of transitioning Canadians to meet a unprecedented economic endeavor. One that would change the face of Canada and forever alter the lives of Canadians. What we were told was that in order to offset what was essentially an economic collapse on a international scale, that the federal government was going to offer Canadians a total debt relief. This is how it works: the federal government will offer to eliminate all personal debts (mortgages, loans, credit cards, etc) which all funding will be provided to Canada by the IMF under what will become known as the World Debt Reset program. In exchange for acceptance of this total debt forgiveness the individual would forfeit ownership of any and all property and assets forever. The individual would also have to agree to partake in the COVID-19 and COVID-21 vaccination schedu