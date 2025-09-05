The Broken System Cannot Be Fixed With The Broken System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Right now listening to Nick Fuentes from 9-4 talking pretty much about the same-https://rumble.com/v6yil2o-america-first-ep.-1561.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a White genocide update-https://gab.com/Boerevrou/posts/115146376430684452/media/1 EM Burlingame, now is the time for loyalty, not to the system, but to our blood and our kin-https://x.com/EMBurlingame/status/1963611847489364050 Wake up White Man-https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2025/09/05/creeping-caliphate/ RFK JR exposes CDC plans to genocide 200 million White Americans-https://rumble.com/v6yi6ms-rfk-exposes-cdc-plot-to-kill-200-million-white-americans.html WHERE ARE THE ARRESTS???????????????