Your Groceries Are About to DOUBLE !
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2168 followers
447 views • Yesterday

Food prices may be on the verge of another massive surge upward and this time it could happen faster than anything we've seen before. The Middle East conflict is disrupting energy, fertilizer, shipping routes, and food supply chains all at once.


strait of hormuzdavid dubyneiran waradapt 2030middle east conflicteconomy foodfertilizer shortagefood price inflationenergy priceswhy is everything getting so expensiverising food pricesfood energywhat comes nextglobal supply chainssurvival preparednessthe civilization cycle podcastfood shortages comingoil prices impact fooddubai shortagefertilizer crisisgrocery inflationfood shortage 2026price shockglobal hunger risk
