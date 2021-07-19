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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 07-19-2021 Control Of The Scamdemic And The Food!
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90 views • July 19, 2021
Another great protest in London today!
Gates, Soros and Buffet are all touted as great philanthropists but we all know they are pure evil controlled by the ones at the top. They have been put in charge of our food, health and much more by a group of people we may never even know!
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Article Links:
https://www.ceotodaymagazine.com/2021/07/bill-gates-and-george-soros-to-join-uk-covid-testing-buyout/
https://grain.org/en/article/6690-how-the-gates-foundation-is-driving-the-food-system-in-the-wrong-direction
Welcometheeagle88:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yCO7L8UXCreu/
Thumbnail Link:
|https://grain.org/system/attachments/sources/000/006/548/original/BILL_GATES_GRAIN_INFOGRAPHIC.jpg
Gates, Soros and Buffet are all touted as great philanthropists but we all know they are pure evil controlled by the ones at the top. They have been put in charge of our food, health and much more by a group of people we may never even know!
Telegram Group: https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.ceotodaymagazine.com/2021/07/bill-gates-and-george-soros-to-join-uk-covid-testing-buyout/
https://grain.org/en/article/6690-how-the-gates-foundation-is-driving-the-food-system-in-the-wrong-direction
Welcometheeagle88:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yCO7L8UXCreu/
Thumbnail Link:
|https://grain.org/system/attachments/sources/000/006/548/original/BILL_GATES_GRAIN_INFOGRAPHIC.jpg
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