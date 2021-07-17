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Joe Biden gaffes, stumbles and rambles on while residing in the most powerful Office in the free world.
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214 views • July 17, 2021
“Biden is a disaster...Biden is the living embodiment of the corrupt political class. You look at what he has done--it is the political class that enriches itself while draining the economic life and soul from our country,” Trump said at the re-election campaign.
“It’s a corrupt family and these people (during Thursday’s town hall in Philadelphia) did not ask him one single question about it. For the last 47 years, Joe Biden has shipped away your jobs, shut down your factories, threw open your borders,” Trump stated.
“It’s a corrupt family and these people (during Thursday’s town hall in Philadelphia) did not ask him one single question about it. For the last 47 years, Joe Biden has shipped away your jobs, shut down your factories, threw open your borders,” Trump stated.
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