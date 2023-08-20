Create New Account
What You Need To Know About THE CULT OF ORION
WOODWARDTV
Published 17 hours ago

We know, that human offerings have occurred in these locations that align with Orion, several of them. And we know that this CULT of Orion dates back to the pyramids at least. For them, that would be Osiris... you see the problem is what this Orion alignment is attached to.

