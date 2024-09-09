Comrade Kamala and the New Way Forward-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 9 2024

In 2019, Vice President Kamala Harris told CNN’s Jake Tapper that social media companies “are directly speaking to millions and millions of people without any level of oversight or regulation and it has to stop.” In 2024, she is taking aim at occupying the Oval Office and, if successful, will usher in 4 years of darkness like this nation has never yet seen. George Orwell was right, and Comrade Kamala is going to prove just how right he was. n this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have laid out their vision for America, their slogan being ‘A New Way Forward’. For freedom-loving Americans, this will be a very new way indeed, and by ‘new’ we are talking about Socialism, Fascism and Communism all rolled up together like a piece of dog poop smoldering hot and fresh on the White House lawn. Barack Obama’s third term through his proxy Joe Biden has been incredibly damaging to the country on so many levels we can’t list them all here, but what Comrade Kamala and the “not too gay” Tim Walz bring to the table is a dystopian nightmare. Today we show you their plan, their new way forward, so that at the very least you can never say that nobody warned you.



