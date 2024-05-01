⚡️FLASHBACK⚡️



Veterans On Patrol removes the Cartel Blue Flag marking a Solar Powered Water Station on our Wildlife Refuge and raises the American flag to signal to the Cartel that this location was returned to our Border Communities.



This Water Station has been taken back by the Cartel through their proxy "Humane Borders" with permission from the Federal Government.



Private Citizens are warned of the threat of being arrested should they "trespass" past signs posted approximately 10-20 yards around this Water Station...



Coyotes, drug runners, pedophiles, satanic gangs, and terrorists have a clear trail they come across through the South and they fill up their water jugs.



This is one of dozens of Water Stations protected by the AZGOP and AZDNC as part of a "Sanctuary Corridor" where "humanitarian efforts take precedence over National Security."



Welcome to the One World Order.



#VOPNews

