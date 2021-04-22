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Mortality Realities - Professor Michael Levitt explains fully!
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30 views • April 22, 2021
Ivor Cummins with Michael Levitt, 9 april 2021
Had an excellent and data-packed convo with Nobel Prize winner and good friend - Professor Michael Levitt of Stanford University!
It's long-ish but covers all of the crucial excess mortality data from CDC, mortality.org and/or Euromomo databases.
So ZERO reason for censoring this one, even though the actual governmental data is fascinating!
Don't ever discuss the data...without actually understanding it. Ever.
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
AUDIO PODCAST HERE: https://thefatemperor.com/fat-emperor-podcast-on-many-platforms-choose-your-favorite/
Ep 111: Mortality Realities - Professor Michael Levitt Explains Fully!
Had an excellent and data-packed convo with Nobel Prize winner and good friend - Professor Michael Levitt of Stanford University!
It's long-ish but covers all of the crucial excess mortality data from CDC, mortality.org and/or Euromomo databases.
So ZERO reason for censoring this one, even though the actual governmental data is fascinating!
Don't ever discuss the data...without actually understanding it. Ever.
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
AUDIO PODCAST HERE: https://thefatemperor.com/fat-emperor-podcast-on-many-platforms-choose-your-favorite/
Ep 111: Mortality Realities - Professor Michael Levitt Explains Fully!
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