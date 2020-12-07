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Ask The Experts, MIRROR from Oracle Films Uncensored Published 6 Dec 2020
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10281 views • December 07, 2020
Their text from original at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-LS-LQxFv4 :
With the rollout of the you-know-what just around the corner, we ask a worldwide panel of experts the question on everybody's minds #asktheexperts
Share. Download. Mirror.
Produced by Oracle Films
https://oraclefilms.com
In collaboration with Fiona Hine, Founder of CoviLeaks
https://covileaks.co.uk
If you like our videos, please consider donating to help us keep producing content for the World Freedom Alliance: https://paypal.me/oraclefilms
Publishing rights: All rights belong to Oracle Films. This video can be downloaded and re-uploaded on any non-monetised media channels. For TV licensing or monetisation rights contact Oracle Films at [email protected]
With the rollout of the you-know-what just around the corner, we ask a worldwide panel of experts the question on everybody's minds #asktheexperts
Share. Download. Mirror.
Produced by Oracle Films
https://oraclefilms.com
In collaboration with Fiona Hine, Founder of CoviLeaks
https://covileaks.co.uk
If you like our videos, please consider donating to help us keep producing content for the World Freedom Alliance: https://paypal.me/oraclefilms
Publishing rights: All rights belong to Oracle Films. This video can be downloaded and re-uploaded on any non-monetised media channels. For TV licensing or monetisation rights contact Oracle Films at [email protected]
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