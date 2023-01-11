1 2 3 And you Can’t Resist Mark of the Beast

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





January 11, 2023





People are soon to be used to power small electrical devices as well as serving as antennas for the all new 6G. Pastor Stan shares that the “Anti-V” is the very first steps in being tracked and accepting the Mark of the Beast. By the time you get the third Anti-V you won’t be able to resist the Mark of the Beast because of tracking technology.





00:00 - People to Power 6G

07:57 - Joseph’s Kitchen

10:11 - Connecting to a Cell Tower

11:35 - High Technology

14:35 - Mutants

16:22 - Queen Video

17:49 - Med Beds

24:23 - Bluetooth Video





