CAUGHT Red Handed: Ben Shapiro Buying Views for Daily Wire?!

In this episode of 51-49, James exposes the artificial machinery propping up Ben Shapiro’s media empire, moving from forensic analysis of "zombie" videos that accumulate millions of views with statistically impossible engagement ratios to the alleged exploitation of YouTube ad loopholes designed to mask a massive subscriber exodus, ultimately revealing how the self-proclaimed champions of the "free market" are relying on billionaire capital and algorithmic manipulation to manufacture the illusion of influence while organic independent media continues to rise.
Mirrored - 51-49 with James Li
