December 22nd, 2019
Pastor Dean teaches about the virgin birth of Jesus. Sometimes, events that look scandalous to us are actually miraculous acts of God. The Lord does things in His way to test our spiritual discernment. We must choose to be led by His Spirit above our own logic or reasoning.
