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Dr. Group's Water Fast | Day 14 - Personal Fasting Experience
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24 views • July 13, 2020
Join Dr. Group in his extended water fasting series where he shares his daily experiences, research, and tips for fasting safely and effectively.
Check back each day for new videos and join the fasting conversation!
For more information on fasting, email [email protected].
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On Day 14 of his water fasting series, Dr. Group shares his improved mood and his feelings of being centered, spiritual, and connected as he continues to fast. He discusses several important subjects that we have seen come up since the beginning of his journey and talks about who should not fast, the stigma surrounding fasting, and how we have been taught that fasting will lead to starvation. He shares insightful research from several renowned fasting experts and talks about the importance of support systems. While doing so, he reflects on the love and positivity he has received from his family and friends while going through this journey. Dr. Group also takes several more of your questions and expands on sun gazing and fasting while pregnant or taking medications.
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
Read More About Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow Dr. Group on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/
Follow Global Healing Center on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center, and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only, and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Check back each day for new videos and join the fasting conversation!
For more information on fasting, email [email protected].
------
On Day 14 of his water fasting series, Dr. Group shares his improved mood and his feelings of being centered, spiritual, and connected as he continues to fast. He discusses several important subjects that we have seen come up since the beginning of his journey and talks about who should not fast, the stigma surrounding fasting, and how we have been taught that fasting will lead to starvation. He shares insightful research from several renowned fasting experts and talks about the importance of support systems. While doing so, he reflects on the love and positivity he has received from his family and friends while going through this journey. Dr. Group also takes several more of your questions and expands on sun gazing and fasting while pregnant or taking medications.
------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
Read More About Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow Dr. Group on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/
Follow Global Healing Center on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
--------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center, and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only, and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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