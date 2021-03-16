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The #1 Missing Ingredient in the Modern Christianity!
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10 views • March 16, 2021
Going to church today has become like eating a tasteless meal. It looks okay - kind of - and everybody involved usually says it is great, but when you taste for yourself you realize that most of it isn't what it seemed. Jesus was just the opposite and so were HIs disciples! In fact, they all lost their lives for tasting too good for those in charge of the political and religious world of that day! In this lesson, we discuss the overriding principle that makes the faith taste better to the average person on planet earth.
-Scriptures: Luke 16:15; Jo 5:41; Acts 5:29
-Scriptures: Luke 16:15; Jo 5:41; Acts 5:29
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