Facebook "Full of CIA Agents" Deciding Content Policy | Ben Swann

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Truth in Media with Ben Swann
A new investigation finds that Meta's content policy is being controlled by dozens of former CIA agents. In fact, the report finds that it is harder to find someone who did not at one time work for the CIA than to find someone who did.
Research project LifeLog