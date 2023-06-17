Create New Account
FREE ELECTRICITY FROM TREES AND HOW
Laska in the Great White North
FREE ELECTRICITY 

FROM TREES AND HOW

Truth teller:

‘Electrical wire around our trees nicely, tight.’

‘It helps if you keep the distance between your wires.’

‘Where the trees have the most scars that’s where it produces the most of power 280 volt even A.C.’

‘Lunchtime when it requires full sun.’

‘Everyone can charge their phones here for free from the power of the trees.’

‘From morning’s 9 o’clock till about 6 o’clock sunset.’

Published by Reverend Christine Wednesday on Brighteon. 

Reverend Christine: I heard something about this as a kid but forgot about it until this video. Something to try.

