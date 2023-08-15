Create New Account
'BRICS' Will Become "Bricks in the Foundation" of a "Just and Multipolar World" - Sergey Naryshkin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
BRICS will become "bricks" in the foundation of a just and multipolar world - Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia.

He also said:

The facts of blatant corruption in the Biden family have become a proverbial proverb, but under pressure from the White House, any investigation ends in a flop, Russian SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin said.

The American administration's detachment from reality is growing, he also emphasised.



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

