BRICS will become "bricks" in the foundation of a just and multipolar world - Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia.
He also said:
The facts of blatant corruption in the Biden family have become a proverbial proverb, but under pressure from the White House, any investigation ends in a flop, Russian SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin said.
The American administration's detachment from reality is growing, he also emphasised.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.