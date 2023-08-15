BRICS will become "bricks" in the foundation of a just and multipolar world - Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia.

He also said:

The facts of blatant corruption in the Biden family have become a proverbial proverb, but under pressure from the White House, any investigation ends in a flop, Russian SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin said.

