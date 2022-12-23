Omaha Friends - Kicked Out for Christmas

Mayor Hot Turd, the Clown Council, and the City Stooges kicked people out of their homes right before Christmas. The "experts" kicked out hundreds of residents from the City Slum Apartments on the coldest day of the year and during a winter weather emergency. City Slum Apartments has been under investigation for numerous health and safety violations for many years. The "experts" could have shut down City Slum Apartments anytime but they decided to shut it down days before Christmas. This is the Christmas Special of Omaha Friends, with the title: Kicked Out for Christmas. Don't worry, all elected liars, appointed frauds, and city stooges were able to go home to their mini-mansions. They all made it safely home to their warm houses without any additional or undue expenditures. All Christmas/Holiday parties, at tax-payer expense, will remain on schedule. Omaha Friends is an American internet sitcom created by insanity and confusion. A comedy series based in Omaha about old friends, in the struggle to find success and happiness in life, but it is never that straight forward, is it? The series follows Mayor Hot Turd, The Omaha Clown Council, and many other grown men and women, in positions of responsibility, acting like, well, child-like idiots. They navigate the ups and downs of mismanagement, incompetence, and overreach in the city across the river from Council Bluffs. #omahafriends #friendsomaha #omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #omahacitycouncil #omahaclowncouncil #kickedoutforchristmas #christmas #citychristmas #jeanstothert #hotturd #PeteFestersen #JuanitaJohnson #DannyBegley #VinnyPalermo #DonRowe #BrinkerHarding #AimeeMelton #chrisjeramm #petericketts #jimpillen #bensasse #debfisher #donbacon #omahastreetcar #omahatrolley #nebraskalegislature #dannettersmith #lindsayhuse #adipour #nebraskadhhs #kmtv #wowt #ketv #kptm #fox42 #owh #omahaworldherald #holdyourbreath #savelives #emptyplatitudes #breathingrestrictions #maskupmetro #muzzleu #holdyourbeath #hashtagmania #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #clowncouncil #lincoln #huskerfootball #huskernews #huskerupdate #huskergameday #huskerhoops #huskerbasketball #nebraskabasketball #unl #wedontcoast #shareomaha #givingtuesday402 #cornhuskers #huskers #skerz #gobigred #gbr #friends #JenniferAniston #CourteneyCox #LisaKudrow# MattLeBlanc #MatthewPerry #DavidSchwimmer #friendssitcom #friendsmovie #friendsrerun #friendstv #friendstvshow #friendsthemesong #friendsmusic #friendsreunion

