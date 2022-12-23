Omaha Friends - Kicked Out for Christmas

Mayor Hot Turd, the Clown Council, and the City Stooges kicked people
out of their homes right before Christmas. The "experts" kicked out
hundreds of residents from the City Slum Apartments on the coldest day
of the year and during a winter weather emergency. City Slum Apartments
has been under investigation for numerous health and safety violations
for many years. The "experts" could have shut down City Slum Apartments
anytime but they decided to shut it down days before Christmas. This
is the Christmas Special of Omaha Friends, with the title: Kicked Out
for Christmas.
Don't worry, all elected liars, appointed frauds, and city stooges were
able to go home to their mini-mansions. They all made it safely home to
their warm houses without any additional or undue expenditures. All
Christmas/Holiday parties, at tax-payer expense, will remain on
schedule.
Omaha Friends is an American internet sitcom created by insanity and
confusion. A comedy series based in Omaha about old friends, in the
struggle to find success and happiness in life, but it is never that
straight forward, is it? The series follows Mayor Hot Turd, The Omaha
Clown Council, and many other grown men and women, in positions of
responsibility, acting like, well, child-like idiots. They navigate the
ups and downs of mismanagement, incompetence, and overreach in the city
across the river from Council Bluffs.
