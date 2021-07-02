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Η ψηφιακή ταυτότητα Το Δίκτυο Ελέγχου του Πληθυσμού
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180 views • July 02, 2021
Ανάλυση του άρθρου απο το Παγκόσμιο Οικονομικό Φόρουμ με τίτλο «Πώς μπορεί η ψηφιακή ταυτότητα να βελτιώσει τη ζωή σε έναν κόσμο μετά απο τον Covid-19» απο τον Dave Cullen .
Το άρθρο που αναλύει ο Dave μπορείτε να το βρείτε μεταφρασμένο εδώ
https://oaskhths.blogspot.com/2021/06/covid-19_0571856401.html
Περισσότερα απο τον δημιουργό του βίντεο θα βρείτε εδώ
https://odysee.com/@ComputingForever:9
Το άρθρο που αναλύει ο Dave μπορείτε να το βρείτε μεταφρασμένο εδώ
https://oaskhths.blogspot.com/2021/06/covid-19_0571856401.html
Περισσότερα απο τον δημιουργό του βίντεο θα βρείτε εδώ
https://odysee.com/@ComputingForever:9
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