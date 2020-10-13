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Girl On FIRE!!!! 🔥🔥🔥Powerful Video! If the Unborn Could Vote, They Would Vote #Trump2020
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17 views • October 13, 2020
Right now all we can hear are millions of babies asking me to speak out and my heart is rending. If we don't speak out their blood will be on our hands too... Christians, be bold be BOLD, stand up for The Unborn, give them a voice. you know that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be the arch enemy of babies in the womb. You know that #Trump has proven to be the most #prolife president in history. There is no shame in saying we support Donald Trump because he supports babies in the womb. Don't be ashamed Christians, stand up, ask God to give you boldness that you never had before and the power of God to back it up! #IfTheUnbornCouldVoteTheyWouldVoteTrump

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Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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