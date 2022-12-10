Create New Account
If You Do NOT Want To Repeat History, THIS Will Blow Your Mind!
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Published 18 hours ago |
Also featured is a resource to help share this important knowledge with others! Too few people know about this! Political Slavery, The Form You Were NEVER Told: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=giKRjWSHL5k The share-able brochure mentioned: https://www.nita.one/_files/ugd/0eec5a_cf9aba8911c446a0b084c31bbdd0f31b.pdf Thank you HighImpactFlix (GreaseMonkeyVideos, Here's The Deal) for sharing this important knowledge. It is possible most of his audience does not even know his own views regarding politics! Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UbZIwGU1f8 - Over 50 Speakers & Hundreds Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #slavery #abolitionist #abolitionism #history #liberty #libertarian #historic #freedom #abolition #untoldhistory #historyfacts #voluntaryism #voluntaryist #tyranny #corruption

politicsimportanthistoryshockingrepeat

