Debating Hitlerians, “CRYPTO JEWS!”, Kushners, Kennedys, Communists & Catholics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-12-09 Post Debate
Topic list:
* Johnny reviews what it was like to debate three
Jew-baiting Hitlerians.
* Is Fake Nukes Phil a Freemason?
* Did anybody die at Pearl Harbor?
* When Jew-baiters out Jew-baiters for not baiting enough.
* What’s the one thing the Jew-baiters have in common?
* Before there were “CRYPTO-JEWS!” there were these.
* “Adolf Hitler: good or bad?”
* Spamming Jews!
* Murder by not being funny: Neil Simon knew the formula for success.
* The Kennedy Papa Joe expected would be President (not John).
* The Kushners run it all!!!
* Where does real healing come from? (Solomon knew.)
* Mandatory vaccination: the only solution is revolution.
* “Judge Judy”
* How militaries waste MILLIONS.
* When the very, very rare leader tries to help the people.
* What does Mafioso Joe’s “pardon” of his little boy prove?
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/