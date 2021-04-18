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Bollywood Star Vivekh Passes Away From a Heart Attack 48 Hours After Taking the Jab
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740 views • April 18, 2021
Didn't Rapper DMX just pass away from a heart attack only a week after getting vaccinated? Another one bites the dust. Less then 48 hours after taking the jab and telling his fans to take the jab Bollywood India star and 59 year old Vivekh had a heart attack the day after he took the dose and the next day he passed away. The hospital (where he was vaccinated) said the vaccine played no part in his death. Ya, okay.
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