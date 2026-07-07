Debunking Einstein’s Theory of Relativity

Tesla was the true genius of the time, Einstein, not so much. "But he couldn't tie his shoes until he was 6 years old".... "so he must be a genius". Right, and he married his first cousin and had sex with her daughter. When Einstein fathered a child, it was so deformed and mentally challenged due to the family incest, he eventually had the child committed to an insane asylum. In his earlier years he worked at the US Patent Office, where it is said that he stole patents and gave them to his free mason colleagues, the same colleagues that promoted him in academia and made him a star of the time.