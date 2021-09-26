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Whistleblower report - Massive amount of Adverse Events NOT being reported by hospitals
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231 views • September 26, 2021
Explanation of stealth and hidden protocols. Deborah Conrad, hospital physician's assistant, has come forward with her testimony - of course she was censored and told to support vax movement even after her findings.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iHNJkJQ17BF9/
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iHNJkJQ17BF9/
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