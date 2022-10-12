Vorticella Ciliates 2: Close-up Views of Amazing Freshwater Creatures

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Short video footage of Vorticella under the microscope. This was in a sample from a shallow rainwater collection area.
Kingdom: Protista
Phylum: Ciliophora
Class: Oligohymenophorea
Order: Sessilida
Family: Vorticellidae
Genus: Vorticella
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