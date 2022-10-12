Vorticella Ciliates 2: Close-up Views of Amazing Freshwater Creatures

Short video footage of Vorticella under the microscope. This was in a sample from a shallow rainwater collection area.



Kingdom: Protista

Phylum: Ciliophora

Class: Oligohymenophorea

Order: Sessilida

Family: Vorticellidae

Genus: Vorticella



This is my original video footage. If you want to share, please share the Brighteon link to my video. I hope to be able to create many more high-quality and unique videos using macrophotography techniques with my microscope and camera.



