"Fringe" Way Over the Top! - Part 18: Piano Stargates in Media

This is the 18th installment in a remarkable series that shines the light on the exploitation of a piano code in media productions. We illustrate this powerful symbolism in 5 clips from the first four seasons of Fringe.





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PianoStargateMedia_18_Fringe.mp4





If you're new here, this video will make more sense after watching the video we produced about Janus ritual , plus the other videos in this Piano Stargate series, beginning with the first one. (links below)





Find series playlist here:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoCode





Collateral Studies:





Fringe and the Dandelion Sign of the Pending Time Reset

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2018/02/fringe-and-dandelion-sign-of-pending.html





- Janus Ritual - Real, Effectual - and Common!

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/05/janus-ritual-real-effectual-and-common.html





- Time Number Codes and the Plus-Ones

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2023/02/time-number-codes-and-plus-ones.html





- Time-Binding

https://theopenscroll.com/time-binding-reveals.html





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com