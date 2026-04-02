The Folly of Assisting blacts: A Critique of Misplaced Compassion in the Face of Inescapable Animosity

A thought-provoking analysis explores the irrationality of extending aid to groups exhibiting deep-seated, unidirectional hostility and envy. It questions the logic of charity and coexistence when historical and inherent differences appear unbridgeable, urging recognition of asymmetric dynamics in inter-group relations.

Read the article at the White Free Press https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/the-folly-of-assisting-blacts-a-critique

#InterGroupDynamics #UnbridgeableDivide #MisplacedCompassion #AsymmetricRelations #EnvyAndHostility