Forever 21, Bankrupt and Closing - Signaling with Redundancy and Irony!

"Forever 21, a fast-fashion retailer, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in six years, leading to the planned closure of all its U.S. stores."

Do you see what I see? The messaging here is remarkable!





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/Forever21Closing.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com