UK Attacks Transnistria With The Help of Moldova To Prevent The Capture of ODESSA By Russian Army
Meanwhile, on February 29, Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmitry Marchenko officially stated that the main goal of the Russian army is to capture the entire southern coast of Ukraine. According to him, in 2024, the Russian army will attempt to cut Ukraine off the Black Sea. The Ukrainian general admitted that if the Russians manage to take control of the coastal cities of the Black Sea, then Ukraine will lose its export corridor and the consequences for Kyiv will be catastrophic..............

