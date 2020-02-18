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An Open Letter To Our Legislators, Judges And Lawmen
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24 views • February 18, 2020
This open letter was delivered by Dr. Chuck Baldwin prior to the message on Sunday, March 17, 2019, during the service at Liberty Fellowship. The letter addresses the "red flag" gun confiscation law (Senate Bill 7) currently being proposed by Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC). President Donald Trump is also pushing this gun confiscation bill. This open letter addresses the egregious unconstitutionality of "red flag" laws and the dangerous ramifications that will result should this bill become law.
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