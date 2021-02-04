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Myanmar Coup- Life There for Locals vs American Freedoms + Free Speech
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444 views • February 04, 2021
What Myanmar (Burma) was like when they first opened the country, how speech is prohibited against the government, the use of gold and cash versus storing money in the bank, the distrust of government, and how that compares to the United States citizens willingly giving away their freedoms to fight "hate speech, "and how the powers that be are slowly classifying anything they don't like as hate speech.
Also, clips of the Mustache brothers comedy show in Mandalay, and what the edgiest free-speech show is like in Burma.
#MyanmarCoup #hatespeech #MustacheBrothers
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Also, clips of the Mustache brothers comedy show in Mandalay, and what the edgiest free-speech show is like in Burma.
#MyanmarCoup #hatespeech #MustacheBrothers
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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