Jab Mandate For Kids?

Your Kids, Our Rules
* CDC could make the ’rona vax mandatory for kids.
* Your kids could be required to get jabbed to attend school.
* Why are these still being pushed on kids?
* You’re not allowed to question if it’s safe for children.
* The ‘vaccine’ doesn’t even prevent infection.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 October 2022
