Jab Mandate For Kids?
Son of the Republic
Published a month ago |

Your Kids, Our Rules

* CDC could make the ’rona vax mandatory for kids.

* Your kids could be required to get jabbed to attend school.

* Why are these still being pushed on kids?

* You’re not allowed to question if it’s safe for children.

* The ‘vaccine’ doesn’t even prevent infection.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6313966982112

