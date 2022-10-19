Jab Mandate For Kids?

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Your Kids, Our Rules
* CDC could make the ’rona vax mandatory for kids.
* Your kids could be required to get jabbed to attend school.
* Why are these still being pushed on kids?
* You’re not allowed to question if it’s safe for children.
* The ‘vaccine’ doesn’t even prevent infection.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 October 2022