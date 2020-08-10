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EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 347: BEIRUT (Resubido acá)
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30 views • August 10, 2020
Excelente labor periodística de Javier Ordoñez.
BEIRUT 1:34
UNA OPERACION TERRORISTA DE BANDERA FALSA CLASICA 24:20
EL LIBANO 26:41
OTROS HECHOS POR LA ZONA 32:56
LA VERDAD DE LA MUERTE DE GEORGE FLOYD 37:57
EL FETO USADO 51:57
DISONANCIA COGNITIVA 55:38
LO QUE EL SISTEMA QUIERE DE NOSOTROS 59:54
COVID: SI ES NECESARIO DEMOLEMOS EDIFICIOS 1:09:33
CONCLUSIONES 1:10:31
BEIRUT 1:34
UNA OPERACION TERRORISTA DE BANDERA FALSA CLASICA 24:20
EL LIBANO 26:41
OTROS HECHOS POR LA ZONA 32:56
LA VERDAD DE LA MUERTE DE GEORGE FLOYD 37:57
EL FETO USADO 51:57
DISONANCIA COGNITIVA 55:38
LO QUE EL SISTEMA QUIERE DE NOSOTROS 59:54
COVID: SI ES NECESARIO DEMOLEMOS EDIFICIOS 1:09:33
CONCLUSIONES 1:10:31
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