© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Confirmed: Non-Essential Interstate Travel Prepared To Be Shut Down In America
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
104 views • March 21, 2020
Owen takes calls from people nationwide to find out what they are experiencing first hand. We find out what measures are being taken to control road travel. Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/survival-shield-x-2-nascent-iodine?ims=fwxkj&utm_campaign=x2iodine&utm_source=bitchute&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=x2iodine
https://www.infowarsstore.com/survival-shield-x-2-nascent-iodine?ims=fwxkj&utm_campaign=x2iodine&utm_source=bitchute&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=x2iodine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.