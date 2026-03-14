'End of war in our hands' - Former IRGC commander Mohsen Rezaei says

'End of war in our hands' - Former IRGC commander

Iran will only consider ending the conflict with Israel and the US if two conditions are met, former IRGC commander Mohsen Rezaei says:

1️⃣ Full compensation from the US for all the damage Iran has undergone

2️⃣ 100% guarantee of the future, which isn't possible without US withdrawal from the Persian Gulf

Adding:

Israeli media: About 50 operations by Hezbollah and the day is not over yet.

This is the largest number since the beginning of the previous and current wars combined.

Adding, no video yet, but here's some info on Wave 51:

IRGC says wave 51 targeted with Ballistic Missiles the Prince Sultan Air Base which hosts US Tankers, AWACS, F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, "the origin of attacks against the Islamic homeland".

Interesting development again, here they affirm that Saudi Arabia allows its land for attacks on Iran.





Via MenchOsint (https://x.com/MenchOsint/status/2032920169824088173?s=20) on X.