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Ο ΔΙΚΑΣΤΙΚΟΣ ΕΠΙΚΕΦΑΛΗΣ ΣΤΗ Ν ΑΦΡΙΚΗ κ MOGOENG ΚΑΝΕΙ ΟΜΟΛΟΓΙΑ ΠΙΣΤΕΩΣ-ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ!!!!!!!!!!!!
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22 views • January 25, 2021
ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΜΕΤΑΦΡΑΣΤΗΚΕ ΑΠΟΚΛΕΙΣΤΙΚΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΟ https://www.el.gr/
ΠΗΓΗ-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Soy6WR8pMPU&;ab_channel=EyewitnessNews
ΔΕΚΕΜΒΡΙΟ ΤΟΥ 2020 Ο ΔΙΚΑΣΤΙΚΟΣ ΕΠΙΚΕΦΑΛΗΣ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΟΥ ΔΙΚΑΣΤΗΡΙΟΥ ΤΗΣ ΝΟΤΙΑΣ ΑΦΡΙΚΗΣ κος MOGOENG MOGOENG ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΜΕ ΤΑ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ COVID_19 , ΤΙΣ ΑΛΛΕΣ ΦΑΡΜΑΚΕΥΤΙΚΕΣ ΑΓΩΓΕΣ ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΜΕ ΑΥΤΟΝ , ΓΙΑ ΤΟ ΑΝ ΠΡΕΠΕΙ ΝΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΥΠΟΧΡΕΩΤΙΚΟ ΤΟ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΟ , ΑΛΛΑ ΚΑΙ ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΔΙΑΒΑΤΗΡΙΑ ΠΙΣΤΟΠΟΙΗΤΙΚΑ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΥ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ COVID_19. ΑΣ ΤΟ ΔΕΙ Ο ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
ΠΗΓΗ-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Soy6WR8pMPU&;ab_channel=EyewitnessNews
ΔΕΚΕΜΒΡΙΟ ΤΟΥ 2020 Ο ΔΙΚΑΣΤΙΚΟΣ ΕΠΙΚΕΦΑΛΗΣ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΟΥ ΔΙΚΑΣΤΗΡΙΟΥ ΤΗΣ ΝΟΤΙΑΣ ΑΦΡΙΚΗΣ κος MOGOENG MOGOENG ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΜΕ ΤΑ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ COVID_19 , ΤΙΣ ΑΛΛΕΣ ΦΑΡΜΑΚΕΥΤΙΚΕΣ ΑΓΩΓΕΣ ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΜΕ ΑΥΤΟΝ , ΓΙΑ ΤΟ ΑΝ ΠΡΕΠΕΙ ΝΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΥΠΟΧΡΕΩΤΙΚΟ ΤΟ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΟ , ΑΛΛΑ ΚΑΙ ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΔΙΑΒΑΤΗΡΙΑ ΠΙΣΤΟΠΟΙΗΤΙΚΑ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΥ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ COVID_19. ΑΣ ΤΟ ΔΕΙ Ο ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
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